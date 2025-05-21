Influencer goes viral for celebrity fashion takes

Nicky Campbell has become a viral sensation for his takes on celebrity style, and now he's taking on red carpets as a fashion commentator.

May 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live