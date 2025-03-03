The most talked-about moments from Hollywood’s biggest night

ABC News contributors Kelley L. Carter and Mike Muse discuss the most memorable and talked about moments from Sunday's 97th Academy Awards.

March 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live