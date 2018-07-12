A 12-year-old boy and his real-life superhero meet for the first time on 'GMA Day'

More
Michael Strahan and Sara Haines share a remarkable story about a generous donor who didn't hesitate to save a young man's life.
6:55 | 12/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A 12-year-old boy and his real-life superhero meet for the first time on 'GMA Day'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59681607,"title":"A 12-year-old boy and his real-life superhero meet for the first time on 'GMA Day'","duration":"6:55","description":"Michael Strahan and Sara Haines share a remarkable story about a generous donor who didn't hesitate to save a young man's life.","url":"/GMA/GMA_Day/video/12-year-boy-real-life-superhero-meet-time-59681607","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.