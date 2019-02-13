Transcript for Ali Wentworth answers your romance questions

Tomorrow is Valentine's day so I know a lot of people in our audience are filled with questions about romance and relationships. And a lot of people are sitting up here. So as a public service, we brought in one of the wisest people we know when it comes to relationships. Yes. Wisest. Or really just about any topic. If you are confused or curious, you can always ask Ali. That's right. Please welcome Ali Wentworth. Hello. Hello, hello. I'm so excited to be here. In case people don't know, Ali Wentworth is the better half of the George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth marriage. Yes. I'm very open about that. I'm the serious, smart one. Serious, smart one right here, yes. I'm sure a lot of this advice comes from your adorably perfect marriage with George. Yes. I'm just saying that because he's on ABC. Yes. I do what he says and we have a perfect marriage. He didn't even say that was the way it went. He is cute and well-trained. He is. He says, you make the decisions. Like a puppy. I do push his nose in it a little. But, you know, I love to give advice because my mother is a big advice giver. Not good advice, you know. She's, like, you're depressed? Close your eyes and think about Christmas. That kind of thing and remember I had just given birth. My hair was, like, matted to my face and they had taken the baby and George went to get me honey nut cheerios and she was, like, it wouldn't hurt you to put lip gloss on before George comes back. I was, like, I just had a baby. As I got older, I started to realize with my teenage girls, I'm going to start giving advice. I know a little bit about a few things and I have a network of girlfriends and that's where we get our advice and here it is, Valentine's day and I get a lot of love questions from my friends. I'm constantly trying to set them up, and I know that our audience has some questions, right? Yes. Yeah, they do. Let's bring up our first one. I'm excited. What is your name and what's your question? I'm Callan Alexander from Santa Cruz, California. My question for you guys today is -- so. I met a guy online and we have been dating for about four months now, and I was wo when the appropriate time to have a discussion of deleting profiles is. When you say online is it, like, the dark web or a dating app? When people say online, I'm just, like, what does that mean? Which part of it. The it's the wild west out there. On your usual swiping apps. Pet finder. What I need to be on. Here's my advice to you. I say -- is it a him or a her or a they? Him. A him. I would let him take control of that. If you see one day that he says in a relationship and fingers crossed it's you, then you can do the same thing, but don't be the first -- don't be the personto do that. Do your shopping around. I think four months, it depends on what your relationship is like. For me if it's, like, tight and you feel like there is something there, but I don't know if I would necessarily be the first one. Women are more proactive nowadays. Sometimes it gets a little scary for the men if we're, like, put a ring on it after dinner the first time. She's an independent woman. She doesn't need to declare her relationship status. I met my husband online and he said to me a few months in, I just wanted you to know, I don't want to meet anyone else right now so I'm going to take mine down. I was still a single lady so like Ali said, I was flying loose. Lady. All right. Thank you. She's pregnant. Thank you very much. Thank you very much. We need to get away from that. Where did that come from, Ali? Please tell me you're not flying loose like this one. No, no, no. What you got? I'm Brian Sullivan from new Jersey and I have a question for you guys. I'm a single guy in my mid 30s and god help me. I work brutal 13-plus hour days. How do I find the time to meet anyone? Okay. That's a great question. What do you do for a living? I'm in show business. Oh. Well -- this is a friendship ring. I would say it's hard to meet people at work now because of the whole me too movement. I would get on the app that the nice woman earlier was on. I would try to meet somebody online. Online. That's the only way you can do it. Okay. Don't let your mama set you up. I can tell you right now that's not going to work out. You seem like a great guy. I hope you're not a serial killer. I'm not. Talk to that beautiful blonde about what app she's on. Okay. I don't know if it's grindr or eharmony, but she'll tell you. Thank you, Brian. Hello. Hi. I'm Teresa from Houston, Texas. Hi. Teresa. Yes. So as a mom and a wife, I am constantly juggling everything and my question to you is, how do you find balance in it all and still make time for your friends and other important relationships besides those? I put my friends way ahead of my family. No. You know what? The truth is I'm very domesticated like a cat and what I do is I make -- we have family dinner every night. I have two teenage girls. So you can imagine how much xanax I'm popping, but with my friends who I don't get to see a lot, we have a text -- A text chain. #Squad and all we do is go, oh my god. I'm feeling really sad and that's a way to connect very quickly without having to go out and have drinks with them. Especially if you are like Sara and drink alone. Fly loose. All alone. Set up a girlfriend chat as a way to feel connected to them. I have that with the guys. We have a guy chat. Oh, you do? Look at you. #Hot. #Squad. #Boysonly. Mine is #line. It's the defensive line from back when I played in the NFL. That's not what our squad is. All right. All right. My two cents -- I have feelings too. I don't think you ever feel balance and if you ever err on the side of -- ear muffs, Ali, family first, you can't go wrong, but I don't think ever feels balanced. Okay. No, it doesn't, but the girlfriends are just as important as everything else. That's where I -- Super intensive. You should put the -- take care. Until they're, like, 11. Thank you. We have one more question. One more question. Okay. Hello. Hi, guys. So I have been dating someone who lives out of state for a couple of months now so my question is how do I keep things spicy? I think being out of state is spicy enough. Here's my advice to you. I'm telling you right now. Don't send sexy pics or nudies. No. Don't do it. They live forever. They live forever and your grandchildren are going to be doing your eulogy and they are going to come upon all this stuff and it's not going to be good. Keep it spicy verbally, but the fact that you guys are long distance, like, George and I were long distance at the beginning of our relationship and that was spicy enough because you get so excited to see the person. How often do you see him? So far -- Have you met him? Of course. Just wanted to make sure he's not a catfish. No. He has traveled up here and I have traveled down south so maybe about four times so far. That's good. That's spicy. That's spicy. Do something cute for Valentine's day. But not on your phone. Okay. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. And good luck in love, everybody and in balance as well. Ali, thank you. You're the best. I love giving out advice. I tell you what. If you want more advice from Ali, you can get a copy of her

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.