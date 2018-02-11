Transcript for First American woman in 30 years to win the Boston marathon races 'GMA Day' hosts

My brother never did that. We're where with the first American woman in 30 years to win the Boston marathon. Give it up for Desiree linden. We were going to try the lift ourselves. She said we could try. I think you could lift me. That's amazing. Over 30 years, the first American woman to win the Boston marathon. Now you're gearing up to run the New York City marathon. Why don't we take it to the treadmill. Yes. We'll do the rest of the interview on the treadmill. Thank you for our nice shoes that you brought us. It's all about the shoes, you guys. We're going to do this interview on the treadmill. At the end I would like you to tell us who you think would be a better running partner, Sara or myself. All I'm saying is if you need security -- Good point. You know, what do people -- slow down over there. You should pick it up. I'm trying to figure out how to pick it up. What advice do you have for people just starting out with fitness and running? That's a great question. Sometimes you see the pros and say it's easy for them. You make it look easy. Getting in shape is incredibly hard. I'm in shape now. It's amazing. The first 10 to 15 days are going to be challenging. Just stick with it. Okay. All right. Get it, baby. I feel like -- It must be the shoes. It must be the shoes. It's gotta be the shoes. I think mine's broken. You got to do the interview. I can't stop. I got you. What are you most excited for about this New York one? Winning, absolutely. I'm trying to win. Is there -- once you won and set a record -- Pick it up, Desiree. Pick it up. Once you won one, do you feel extra pressure to pull out in front on this one? It's a huge weight off actually. I think it's -- the pressure is gone and now it's just go and have some fun. Desiree, we are going to be cheering you on.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.