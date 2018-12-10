Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross perform live in Times Square

More
Simpson-Ross gives first TV performance in a decade, talks reality show and new music with husband
5:50 | 10/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross perform live in Times Square

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58465426,"title":"Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross perform live in Times Square ","duration":"5:50","description":"Simpson-Ross gives first TV performance in a decade, talks reality show and new music with husband ","url":"/GMA/GMA_Day/video/ashlee-simpson-ross-evan-ross-perform-live-times-58465426","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.