Transcript for The audience asks Kyle Richards anything

realest -- that's not a word -- housewife, Kyle Richards. It's time for a segment called ask us anything. We're giving members of our terrific studio audience a chance to ask us questions they have always wanted to know. Let's get to our first question. Where is Lucy? Hey, Lucy. Hi. What you got? Hi, Kyle. Hi. I know you have four children so I was wondering, will your children follow you into the profession of acting and if so, do you fully support them in that decision? The only one who has showed any interest is my youngest, Portia, and yes, I would support her 100%. She's good at it. If she's good at something, I'll encourage it, absolutely. That's a good answer. That's a good answer. You have little, young babies. My kid's a performer, but he's 3. They all are at 3. That's true. Next up is Beatrice. Beatrice, where are you? Hey. Hi, Kyle. I know you have been married for 23 years. What's your secret to a successful marriage? I think it starts with choosing the right partner. A lot of people are, like, we're dating and in couple's therapy. That's kind of a red flag. Life is going to throw you so many curveballs. You have to start out with the right partner, and then from there honestly, you know, picking someone that you enjoy the same things and letting the other person be themselves, you know, we got married in our 20s. We were kids and you change a lot over those years. Growing with that person, allowing them to be who they are and supporting that. And laughing. Laughing. Someone you can laugh and have fun with. Next up, where is Jared? Here. Hi, Jared. Hi, Jared. Hi. If you could bring back any past housewife, who would it be? You like that question, didn't you? I think we have an amen in row four. I say my sister, Kim. She loves her sister. Get rid of Lisa rinna. Stop it. Stop it. She wasn't kicking one out. It was bringing one on. This is the most interactive audience we have ever had. Where is my man, Keith? Hey, Keith. What you got? Howdy. What's your favorite part about being a TV personality? And Sara, your cheekbones are killing it. These little things? They're starting to blend in with my whole face as I gain baby weight up here. What is your favorite part? What's my favorite part? There is a lot of perks and a lot of good things that, you know, come with it, but there is a lot of downside with my job in particular, but I don't know. Obviously we get to do a lot of fun things and I have great home videos for my kids because I stopped doing that ever since we got the iPhones. Yeah. I think just having the platform to talk about things that are important and, you know, to have a voice for things that are important to get out there. I would say my favorite part is getting people to laugh. When someone tweets or reaches out and says, I was having a rough day or my mom's in surgery and I was watching you and felt a moment of escape, it is, like, the best thing I ever hear is knowing for one minute, you made someone happy. I agree. I agree with that. I think both of that. Just having, like, a log of your life in a lot of different ways and also entertaining people and making people laugh. To me, it's, like, the one-on-one thing here in the studio. I love all that. We loved having you guys here. Next up, we have got -- where is Dean? Oh my god. My chair. Dean? Hi. I'm right here. Kyle, you're known for dancing on tables at parties. That's kind of your thing. Avid watcher. That's your thing. We have a table. Would you kind of dance us out to break? I don't know. Maybe. Oh my god. Bring it on.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.