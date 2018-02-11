Transcript for You will be blown away by this couple's wedding 'Dirty Dancing' routine

In movies and TV you've often see don't try this at home and so many of us do. Yes. How many of you have tried the "Dirty dancing" lift? I've done it. Not at home, but I've had to do it. In a pool. Thank you. I'm surprised there aren't more of you. It doesn't work out often. We have videos of some that may be went not as intended. ?????? I'm sorry. I wasn't supposed to laugh at that? We only picked the ones where they're not hurt. Then we have one of Deanna, our good friend at the show, and her fiance Keith. Every time they have dinner and wine they decide to try the "Dirty dancing" lift. There was -- Hold on. When you're having wine, that's the last time to try it. I feel like I can fly when I've had a little red vino. Your partner needs to be strong. That's not easy. He feels like the incredible hulk when he drinks. It's a match. There was a couple that tried it at their wedding on October 7th. They did a full "Dirty dancing" dance and they nailed it! That is Noah aberlin and P.J. Simmons. They got married October 7th. That's impressive. They've been together about ten years. They started rehearsing about seven weeks in advance. Their dads co-officiated the ceremony. They wanted to surprise their guests with a dance, but that was the ending. Can you imagine the pressure? We better nail this. Seven weeks of training. That rarely works out for people. We're glad it worked out for them and the other people it didn't work out for try, try and

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.