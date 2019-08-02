Transcript for The cat that survived the polar vortex

I want to show you though before we leave. This is a funny story. I don't like -- I'm going crazy. I got so many crazy things going through my mind today. But I don't normally like to start with the ending of a story, but I'm going to do you all a favor and say that there were no cats harmed in the telling of this story. Y a great story. It's a great story, but it's a little disturbing if I don't tell it this way. So this is fluffy, and this is the after picture. See? Fluffy's fuys. Don't cry. Beautiful. Let me show you what happened during the polar vortex. Apparently fluffy was outside her home in Montana and was buried in the snow when her owners found her. She was frozen like that, and it wasn't, like, for age-stopping re it wasn't like she was trying to -- the Mel Gibson movie. Ryo. Or anything like that. They were able to defrost her. Literally. Not like in a microwave or anything. They did it medically approved ways, but she's fine now. Some of the things coming out of your mouth. By Friday, my screen door is really exhausted, all right? It's not really working at this point. Get ready for a good show. But they did defrost fluffy. Fluffy's fine and fluffy again. Fluffy's fine and fluffy again. Congratulations to fluffy. We're ha you are back

