Transcript for 'Dancing with the Stars' Peta Murgatroyd on dancing while pregnant

Now she's taking her moves to the big screen in her new movie, "Faith, hope & love." You ready? So ready. Do me a favor. Always. Keep it in time. ?????? Oh. Please welcome PETA murgatroyd. Hello. Thank you. How are you? I'm great. Hi. So happy you're here. So nice to be here. Glad to see you again. Yes. Have a seat. I love that outfit. I need that for myself. Thank you. Okay. But before we get started, it is national women's history month. Yes. I'm just curious for you. Who is your hero? Anybody in your life? I would have to say my mother. Good choice. It's only now that you can really appreciate your parents when you have your own children, and I can say that because it's really hard, you know, being a parent is a tough job, and so many sacrifices come with that. My mother for sure is that person for me. As a mom, you became kind of a hero to all of us when we discovered you were 8 weeks pregnant on "Dancing with the stars" and you went on to win the entire season. Yeah. Were you nauseous at all? I woke up nauseous every day for about a couple of hours and then I would hit rehearsal and then I would just be so lethargic. I remember just taking naps on the couches in between training niall, and Maks would be bringing me protein shakes and niall kind of figured it out in, like, the sixth week. Something's up because Maks is feeding you a lot. He wants to keep you strong. It's cute he was taking care of you. It was great. It is amazing that you went on to win the mirror ball trophy and you can tell shai who is two years old, your mama beat your daddy when you were inside your mother. What is he into now? 2 years old. What is shai into? So cute. Oh my gosh. I'm just obsessed with him. You get obsessed with your children. I know. No. He's into everything. He's a typical boy. He's running around. He is literally painting the walls right now with crayons which, you know, is not the most fun thing to get off. Yes. But yeah. He is just kind of terrorizing the house right now, but he's super cute. Does he lierk -- like music? He loves music, yes. He's into pitbull and Dua Lipa. Not like -- ??? shark shark shark ??? he likes pitbull? He doesn't like baby tunes. He loves the pitbull stuff. He was in you that whole time and you and Maks are constantly dancing. That has to influence the baby. They're hearing it all the time. I really think it does. Maks was actually on tour with Val at the time that I was heavily pregnant and I would be in the audience mostly every night listening to all the songs that they were dancing to. So shai was getting all the music into him. Is it shy or Shea? Shy. Oh, okay. That's okay. I wanted to make sure I was saying it right. We have to get to the movie. The movie which I love, and your epic dance moves, "Dancing with the stars," and you moved over to this movie. It's "Faith, hope & love," and you have to teach a regular schmo to be a pro dancer. A pro schmo. It's a thing. A pro schmo. Pro schmo. No. "Faith, hope & love" was an amazing experience. It was calling to add in a script to be able to talk with your partner because it's your body and your movement, but it was -- it was amazing. It's going to be a -- it's a romantic comedy and it's all about dance and romance, and I play someone whose studio is going under. I need to win this cash prize money from this competition to be able to retrofit my studio. We -- I can't say much about it, but, you know, we fall in love. We find ourselves. We go through faith and hope and love together. It's awesome. Speaking the universal language of dance. Yes. Yes. You don't have say. Better than that though. Better than that. You don't have to say much more than that. I'm sold on it. And everybody else should be sold on it. It is "Faith, hope & love."

