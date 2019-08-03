Don't forget to spring forward this weekend!

More
Citizen Watch, a sponsor of "Strahan & Sara," reminds Michael and Sara to spring forward and set your watch ahead this weekend.
0:41 | 03/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Don't forget to spring forward this weekend!

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61560197,"title":"Don't forget to spring forward this weekend!","duration":"0:41","description":"Citizen Watch, a sponsor of \"Strahan & Sara,\" reminds Michael and Sara to spring forward and set your watch ahead this weekend.","url":"/GMA/GMA_Day/video/forget-spring-forward-weekend-61560197","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.