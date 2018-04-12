Transcript for Two 'GMA Day' audience members face off in 'The Checkout' for some big money!

Thanks to our sponsor at Aldi we're going to give you amazing money saving ideas. When you make Aldi your first stop, you'll save so much money on groceries that you can splurge on other things on your list. To show you the ways to save, we're going to play a game called the check out. Here's how it works. Two audience members will compete to guess the price of Aldi products and recipes. Here are our two audience members. Nelda from Texas and Sharon from North Carolina. I love it. When I met Sharon, Sharon looked at Nelda and said game on. We've got trash talking. Three stations are set up for you. I'll tell you about the products on the table. You have to guess the price of each product. Whoever guesses the price closest to the actually price, wins the rounds. Whoever wins the most rounds wins the game. Let's go. First up we have this chocolate almond raspberry cheese cake. It's topped with real chocolate morsels. We added this up from another store. It cost $25.80. What do you think it costs when you buy all these ingredients from Aldi? Nelda, what you got? $21.95. $21.99. $16.01. Who won? Nelda, you won. Game on, girl. Ugh. 1-0. Sharon said game on still. At this station we have the digital pressure cooker. This pressure cooker has nine built-in settings and can make the cheese cake we showed you earlier. How much do you guys think this cost at Aldi? Sharon, what do you got? $175. Nelda, $150. It's $59.99. All I gotta say is you two have been paying too much money for your stuff. Lastly this bottle of pinot noir, that pretty much pairs with everything. That's good. Write your answers down on what you think this will cost. Sharon said $15. Nelda is 12 bucks. $9.99. Come over here, ladies. Congratulations. Come on over. Well done. You guys are big spenders. When you play this game, you're also big winners. Nelda, you're going home with a $500 gift card from Aldi. Don't worry, Sharon, you're going home with a $100 gift card from Aldi. You guys couldn't have done this without help from the audience. They were cheating.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.