Transcript for Happy 50th anniversary to Sara's parents!

Not only is it Friday, but today is doubly special for me because it's national Iowa day. Oh. That's right. So I have got a few fun facts about Iowa for you. Things you probably didn't know. What you got? Fun fact number one. Strawberry point in Iowa is home to the world's largest strawberry. I did not know that. In case you wanted to know where she lived. It's Iowa. Fact two. Iowa is the only state's name that starts wi vowels. And my favorite one is fact number three. The ratio of pigs to people in Iowa is about 7 to 1. That sounds right. But here's another fun fact about Iowa. My parents spent most of their life there, but right now they are they're in the Bahamas because today is their 50th wedding anniversary that I am so proud of. Yeah. But I told my parents I was going to call them as all do daughters do on their anniversary, but I didn't tell them I was going to call on national television. So let's keep that a surprise, okay? Mom and dad? Hello. Yeah. Hi. It's your favorite daughter. Happy anniversary. I don't know about that. I hope you're questioning the happy anniversary part because we know the first part was true. No. That wasn't it at all. Well I wanted to say hi and I have a F people here that want to say congratulations. You're on TV. Oh. What do you guys remember about your wedding day? It was a long day. Too much truth, mom. It was fun. Dad, do you remember anything lovely? Yeah. I think the weather was kind of crappy. This is why I love -- you know, Mr. And Mrs. Haines, this is why I love when parents come on the show because the truth comes out and I'm going to ask you the truth. Something we have always been wondering and Sara tried to get to it earlier. You have four children. Who is your favorite? Depends on which one's asking. Go ahead and ask your mom. I keep trying to have babies just so you'll love me more. I might be dad's favorite just so you know. They both are silent. I they're trying to play it cool right now. What du think is the secret to being married 50 years? I don't know. Side conversation. Mom, dad. Yes? What's the secret to being married for 50 years? Tolerance. And -- and commitment. Aww. Thank you, dad, for that little romantic nugget. Yep. You give me hope. And mom and dad -- mom and dad, I have one more question for you. Your daughter, Sara, she's my work wife. So do you have any tips for me to navigate the Sara waters, like, help me out with her? Be careful. Don't drown. I love you, mom and dad.

