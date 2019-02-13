Transcript for Michael And Sara create kissable art

Our next guest is an artist who uses a very unusual medium for her work. Take a look. ?????? Wow. Please welcome Alexis Fraser, aka lipstick lex. Thank you. Thank you. So happy to be here. Thank you so much. How do you figure out you could do this? To do this? Yeah. Let me tell you about that. So I used to be, like, a Normal artist. I used to paint with regular, traditional materials and it was back in 2006 I was working with a lot of oils and acrylics and I was also dabbling in a lot of unconventional methods because I wanted to differentiate myself in the world of art. I wanted to do something different and I was dabbling in all these unconventional methods and at that time, I had somebody challenge me. If you can do all this other unconventional stuff, could you do a portrait of Marilyn Monroe in a way that incorporates Marilyn Monroe without using paints? I was, like, oh. I had a pretty good brainstorming sesh, and I thought, what if I made Marilyn out of lipstick and my kisses because she was so iconic for blowing kisses. I had no idea if it would work, and it did, and I loved it and my husband work loved it. Can you show us? Absolutely. Here's a piece that I'm working on right now. This part, the kiss for Valentine's day, was all hand-painted with lipstick, but this part right here, I left a little tape on here because this looking like it needs a couple more kisses. Few kisses shy of a painting. Exactly. I'm going to put on my lipstick and just kiss the canvas. So then I take off my tape and then -- Voila. Voila. Can you show us how to do it? Yes. Of course. I really want to see how this is done. I have never put on lipstick. Well, there's a first time for everything. Yeah. This is going to be interesting. What colors are we going for? Black. You are edgy. Girl. When you see an opportunity -- That's so cute. That's so cute. Yep. Oh. Look at that. Look at that. See? Beautiful technique. Look at that. It's like too long. Wham, bam. There we G yeah. And Sara, let me see yours. You went for the black rose. I'm going for, like, love/hate of a rose. That's perfect for Valentine's day. What were you working on? I saw your portrait. Sara -- Samesies. But you never have somebody do a kiss portrait of you before. So happy Valentine's day. You did a portrait of us? Yes. Yes. Is this it? Let's take a look. You're laughing at my lips, but I can't help it. Drum roll, please. Look how cute we are. Wow. How did you get the gap? With extra tape? That is amazing. That is gorgeous. Thank you. It's amazing. That is so beautiful. Oh, boy. And you don't have to adjust the color of your TV. Yes, I am wearing lipstick. Lipstick lex, thank you. Thank you so much. This is really amazing, everybody. You can see all different ways to do other things. To make it more creative. Thank you. You can purchase her work by visiting lipsticklex.com. Make sure you do that.

