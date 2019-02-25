Transcript for Michael and Sara talk Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper and Rami Malek

can see the food. We'll get over that. The academy awards were last night. As always, Hollywood's biggest night, and provided some big moments. Some highlights including a win for diversity. Yep. I saw so many black people I thought I was watching the bet awards. It was amazing. It was amazing because you have presenters that were black. You had a lot of winners that were black, but it wasn't just about people of color. It was about inclusion. Yes. I love seeing people of color win, but everybody deserved it and props to everybody who was even nominated. Good night. Having an awards show that reflects the actual population is nice. It's a change of pace. One of my favorites was rami Malek's win for best actor. There was a bit of a controversial choice for best picture. It went to "Green book." Yep. And the highlight of the night, and we were all waiting for lady gaga and Bradley cooper singing their song "Shallow." Let's take a look at this. ??? In the shallow, shallow ??? ??? we're far from the shallow now ??? Whoa. I know this isn't even medically possible, but I feel, like, a little more pregnant right now. I have got to say I waited up for that. That's all I wanted to see. I waited for that. I really waited for that, and I give it up for Bradley cooper because, to be in front of your peers for acting is one thing, but to be in front of your peers as an actor and you have to get up and sing with one of the best musicians out there -- Oh gosh, yes. I felt he crushed it. Bradley cooper, incredible job, and lady gaga, incredible job as well. That was one of my favorite moments of the oscars. That and I loved the queen performance because I think seeing the crowd shots of everyone -- you remember how uniting that music is, and everyone was stomping and, you know, even the picture of Freddie Mercury in the background, it was so sentimental to watch. I love it. ??? We will, we will ??? Yeah. Before football games, I remember -- It does fit a football game better than an oscars night. People in sequins were, like -- They were getting it though. And of course, when you win, it's ??? we are the champions ??? all the sports anthems out there. Every team used that as their anthem. And what did you feel about no host? I honestly didn't notice because I think they wrote more into the intros. Melissa Mccarthy with those bunnies. That was funny. Were so not distracting and subtle and the bunny is, like, nibbling on her shoulder. She and Brian Tyree Henry from "Atlanta" presented together in costumes. They came out, like, decked out. What did you think of the no host? I loved it because it felt like the flow was great. Not that I wouldn't like to see a really good host come in and do it, but it was -- it was a lot better than I expected. I thought that everyone who got up there and presented was on point. They were funny when they needed to be, but it kept the show going. You enjoyed it. I agree. We have got to say congratulations to all the winners from the oscars and all those nominated. Great show last night. Really good show. ??? Shallow ??? Let's leave that with Bradley cooper up on that stage. Sorry. Got a little carried away. You have been singing it up and down the hallway though. I can't help myself. Once you see it -- I mean, I felt pregnant. I can't even get pregnant. Let it go. I'll let it go until after

