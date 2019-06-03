Transcript for Michael and Sara's Grand Slam surprise for Billie Jean King

what an icon. I have got to say, I am kind of in awe of you sitting here. I am. He's not joking. And I saw you in the street one day and I just -- I didn't even come over and say anything. Come on, man. Are you kidding? People don't make me nervous, but you had me, like -- Well, I'm nervous with you guys. I mean, I get nervous with the, like, Sara and Michael and all that. You're beyond greatness. You're a pioneer. You're a pioneer for equal rights. I like that word. That's fine. You're a tennis legend. You could do so many things with your life. I mean, really anything you touch, it turns to gold type of thing, but your favorite restaurant we heard, and I'm not putting this down -- One of them. Yes. One of your favorite restaurants is Denny's. I love Denny's, yes. I love the hotcakes. Yes. So when I'm not, you know, when I don't care what I'm eating, I go, I just love Denny's, and with the world team tennis after the championship final, you know, we would always -- everybody -- the whole staff would go to Denny's and we would just stay there until 2:00 in the morning, 3:00 in the morning, and I said, let's see if we can get up to $100, $200. That's a lot of food. Order more. Order more. I just love their hotcakes. What are you getting a 39-time grand slam champion? We actually figured out something we could get you. Do you need help? We got you a nice grand slam breakfast. This is great. See them hotcakes? This is not an endorsement. I don't get money from them. This is real, okay? This is a love affair. I don't even do an endorsement unless I really care. It smells so good. This is not a Denny's commercial. It smells really good. Look at my tweets. You will see them. Michael said he saw you on the street and didn't approach you live here in New York City. Do you get recognized a lot? Yes. Do people stop you all the time? Not all the time. New yorkers usually don't. They usually say hi though. They usually give the -- Like I know who you are. I love that about New York. I think you can be anonymous wherever you are. It's great. What's your favorite thing about being in New York City? Oh, delivery. I love -- here's what I love -- I love you love the food. This is my girl. Especially right now, right? So anyway, I love dance. So I love the center, I love movies and docus. I can't get enough at home or going out to the theater. I love plays and you can't do any better than that in New York City, and I love the fact that you can walk. In fact, I think people in new York City live 2 1/2 years longer than most other parts of the nation because we walk so much. I agree. Walking in central park. Yeah, it's beautiful. Ilana and I are -- my partner Ilana Kloss who was number one in the world in doubles, and anyway she and I live in the upper west side. We would go to the park. Ilana runs at least twice a week and plays tennis twice a week. Do you still play together? My goal is to hit with her at the end of the year. That's my goal. Are you guys competitive? No. We like to hit. Feel the ball against the strings and get the exercise. Okay. Wow. I mean, it's like me feeling my pads against the quarterback. Yeah. You can go out and hit a tennis ball. I hit a quarterback and I go to jail. You have had an krinl --

