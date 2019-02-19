Transcript for Michael's racy Instagram photo promise

Before we get started, I wanted to check in with you because you made a little promise the other day that we are going to hold you honest to. We were talking with nene Leakes about liking photos of people in their underwear and you said this -- After this show, I'm taking an underwear shot and I'm posting it and I want to see how many likes. That's right. I would put something on the page. So we don't like to make false promises to here on this show and because I'm one-half of this equation, I would like to hold you accountable. Where is the undies shot, Michael? Sometimes you put your foot in your mouth. I mean, America, I'm going to -- Wouldn't that make me a thirst trap? You know what I mean? It would make it a thirst trap, but you were literally so proud of yourself and looking straight -- you were, like, look at me here, camera five, and, like, promised the world and people were, like, where is the shot? One of them was me and I was, like, yeah, boo. You calling me out? This is a news show, Michael. This is a news show? I don't think so. I will post one. I'll go back and find a good one. You're going to pull, like, a -- No I'm not. I'm actually going to post -- because we were messing with nene about liking -- when you like someone outside of your spouse's Instagram posts, is that really cool? E said, you're okay to like it. I'm going to get her something to like. Half dressed like a lot of the men do. I'll tell you right now. I'm going to do it. I'm posting the shot. Nene, I'm not scared of you. Well, we did find one though because I thought, if you can't follow through, I will for the people. Oh, you did not. We did. It clearly has been a minute since you were on the field, but there you are. That's a thirst trap for you. Yum-yum, boo boo. Yum-yum. Sara, did you do that? Okay. I might have. I got a little more bulk than that, and that is urkel, one of my favorite characters, but I will do it. I promise. This is the second time. This is recorded. These cameras are working. We have another thing that got

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.