Transcript for Michael's special message to dogs

But I did read something that I wanted to tell you about, about three months ago Massachusetts legalized the sale of recreational marijuana. Yeah. Other states have done that. Other states have done that, yeah. I love the people clapping loudest. They're, like, oh! According to the "Cape cod times," one group is getting high at an alarming rate, dogs. Really? Yeah. Apparently dogs are eating pot that they find on the ground in cape cod so often vets are being overworked with one vet even calling them pot dogs, and while it's obviously not good for dogs to ingest marijuana, they are expected to recover from it after 12 to 24 hours. I laughed at the topic, but as a paranoid dog mommy, I used to, like, look at everything that went in my dog's mouth and, like, hunt it out because they pick things up on New York City streets. Obviously people are being lackadaisical with putting their stuff away and the dogs are getting it. Yeah. How do you -- how do you tell? Probably when your dog goes -- They experience a high similar to humans. Do they? They lay there and eat a little more. They lay there and eat more? What's unusual about that? On yesterday's show, I did a special segment. It was called "The kids with Michael Strahan." I spoke directly to the kids about the dangers of steroids because there was a bridge player that was busted for steroids. He was getting jacked up to hold those heavy cards. I think the dogs getting high, I think it's time for another -- brand-new segment. I agree. Do your work, Michael. "For the dogs with Michael Strahan." Hey, all you fidos out there. Listen. I know the pressures dogs face in terms of whether to use recreational drugs or not. You're out chasing the squirrels with your friends and suddenly, everyone is eating a bag of edibles of wannabe novelists near a dumpster. When it comes to drugs, you need to just say, no, no, bad! It breaks my heart because when you are a stoned dog, you just waste your whole day sleeping and eating. As opposed to when you are not stoned and -- well, you do the same thing. But dogs, look. You are man's best friend. We love you. So when it comes to drugs, the only ones you should take should be secretly wrapped in your own -- the hand with a piece of cheese. This has been "For the dogs by Michael Strahan." Amen, Michael. I mean, you got to look out for the dogs and they found it very hard for the dogs to find their way home too. Very tough. You speak such truth. You know, there is something

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.