Transcript for Michael's special message to kids

All right. Okay. I want to lighten it up a little bit. I got this story. I lightened your shoulder up with my makeup. I'm sorry. Yeah, it's okay. I made a mistake earlier. I duck into his shoulder every time I do. I wear makeup, too. Not really. I wear anti-shine. That's right. There's a brand-new steroids scandal. I was like, what? It's rocking the sports world. It's complete. It's a massive -- it's one-year suspension, okay? The world's number one bridge player, geir helgemo. Tested positive for steroids. He's not the first bridge player caught using banned substances. It's a world bridge federation. They're recognized by the international olympic committee. So they must follow the olympic anti-doping legislation. Samesies. I'll be honest with you. He got busted. It's going to screw up my fantasy bridge team. No, apparently -- he's actually not the first bridge player to be guilty of using steroids. Which would explain why my grandma suddenly had a six pack. I have to say. It's very easy to make jokes. But it's a very important issue. Steroids, it's very important. I want to talk about this in our brand-new segment, "For the kids, with Michael Strahan." Hey, kids. Listen. I know the pressures young people face. Trying to make the bridge team. I get the temptations. All the money. All the girls that are waiting if you become a bridge player. The glamour of bridge. It leads you and a lot of kids to take a shortcut. There are no shortcuts. But I'm telling you, don't do steroids. If you want to excel at bridge, there's only one way. Hit the gym. Lift those weights. Get seriously jacked. Pure brute strength. It's the only way to win at bridge. So kids, you do it clean. This has been "For the kids with Mike Strahan." So important, Michael. So important. From the heart. From the heart. Yeah. Thank you for that. Yes. You've helped people today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.