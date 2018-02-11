Transcript for Michelle Williams jokes she's 'a little behind' with 'Destiny's Child' pregnancy pact

I better stay away from that knife. We are so excited for our next guests. You know her from one of the greatest girl groups -- groups period of all time -- destiny's child. She's got a new reality show after finding love with Chad Johnson. Let's look at a clip from "Chad loves Michelle." My life is so much better with you. I don't want to ever do it without you. I want to give you everything for the rest of my life, all that I have. Oh, my god. Michelle, will you marry me? Yes. Oh, my god. Yes! Please welcome Michelle Williams and Chad Johnson. ?????? Congratulations. So great to see you. Great to see you. We see you two were inspired by the running. Yes, we were. I needed to get my cardio in. Thank you for the reminder. I'm a sucker for a proposal. That was super sweet. Did you think that was coming? Listen, I had no idea. My nails weren't done. My brows hadn't been waxed. I didn't know. Had I known -- but guess who knew? People from "Gma." You showed men how to do it. All that I have, all that I am. Oh! As all the ladies cry. This show is all about your relationship. Let's go back to the beginning. How did you two met? I met when a mutual friend of ours invited me to a young adult conference that he has every year in a small town called Williams, Arizona. Williams? Isn't that cool? Williams and you got a Williams. It worked. I just went to -- I went just to get -- you know I love going to church as much as I can. It was a faith-based conference. It changed my life. It was amazing. His best friend's wife was like Michelle, I think you and Chad would be so great for each other. I said I did not come to flirt with the pastor. That's frowned upon. ??? Oh oh oh oh ??? Love him. It worked. The dancing pastor. You reunited with destiny's child at Coachella. Were you surprised at what a huge production that was? I was so surprised. In the beginning I was talking to B and I knew she was stressed. I said girl, just sing your hits. Have fun. Don't do anything grand and spectacular. You don't have to prove anything anymore to anybody. I go to rehearsal. It's this big gigantic pyramid. I'm like no wonder why you stressed. You've got to fill all this up. Can you imagine double this crowd of people and performers? It's a lot to take on. It's a lot of responsibility. You're used to that. One thing I love about your relationship with the group, you guys are still close. The love is still there. You see the love. You made this pact between you that you, Kelly and Beyonce said you were going to have babies at the same time. Yeah. I saw that. I'm a little behind. Prayerfully next year I'll call them and say, ladies, let's get to work. You okay with that Chad? I'm here for her. I hear you're going to back to Broadway. Yes. I'm going back to Broadway in a show called "Once on this island." What can't you do? That's the question. The only thing I can't do is get my cardio up. We're going to give you a little mental cardio. We're doing a game. You're engaged. Marriage is all about the little things. We want to see how open you are about them in our game called admit before you commit. We'll ask you a question and you have to tell us who is guilty of it. You have a paddle right in front of this. Michelle, can you handle this? Go girl. Chad, can you handle this? Michael, can you handle this. I don't think they can handle this. Let's go ahead and play. Are you ready, Michael? You're up first. Who's more likely to be a back seat driver? Definitely. That was quick. That was no hesitation right there. Happens all the time. Who's more likely to burn the food while cooking? No doubt. Who's more likely to lose something important? Remember my ring. Don't tell me the ring. You lost the ring? No. She lost the ring. I didn't lose the ring. I didn't lose the ring. Would you like to change your answer? It's her. I didn't lose it. I like to take it off. I don't like to put lotion on it. I mean it's gorgeous. I want to change my answer. I was playing it safe. I've got to go home after this. You've got to go home. You're learning real quick. Who's more likely to be late for something? Did she really do that? Yes. This is like "The newlywed game." This is denial. This is admission. He loves -- this thing has to be perfectly groomed. It's all I got. It's all the hair on my head. Who takes longest to get ready? Last question. I'm sorry. There's a disagreement. This is why we need counseling. This is why you need to watch the show. You definitely should watch the show. Your relationship is beautiful. From that proposal all the way through to be around you guys to have you here today, we wish you the best. Thanks, Michael. Thank y'all so much.

