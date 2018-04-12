Transcript for Mom's lengthy list of requirements for potential babysitter goes viral

where we're at with our children. You mentioned one of your young 14-year-old twins. I saw an advertisement for a baby-sitter. This woman posted an advertisement about getting a baby-sitter. Don't need 'em. I'm at the heart of that age where I need baby-sitters badly. "Daily mail" had a woman who posted an ad that went viral. Ridiculous is an understatement. Some of the requirements she has -- by the way, the baby-sitter will make $10. Needs a B.A. Or nine years experience in baby-sitting. No history of traffic tickets. Must be willing to pay out of their own pocket for snacks for the woman's child. Must be okay with her dogs. Perfect attendance. Responsive to last minute phone calls. Available seven days a week. This is real. I'm not making this up. Must be a trump supporter. That's one of the bullet points considered as important as their driving record. All that for how much? $10 an hour and three kids. Three kids. I could go to Starbuck's and make more money and deal with those people screaming at me about their lattes, more than I can deal with somebody else's kid. You know you have those friends who can't meet anyone and then you hear what they're looking for. The therapist in me says you don't want to meet someone. This woman clearly does not want a baby-sitter. Everything she's saying here is in contrast to anyone saying I would love to do that. Nine years experience being a baby-sitter, a B.A., traffic tickets -- that counts me out. I got traffic tickets. With these bullet points should come more pay. Any other job, when you have more experience or higher agrees, you pay more. This woman -- imagine leaving your precious little humans with someone who is so bitter at you. This lady has your kids. Have you ever been a baby-sitter? Yes. How old were you? My first baby-sitting job was when I was 9 years old. It was next door to my house. My mom was home. It was one hour. It was a little boy named Thomas Decook. How old was he? Like 2 or 18 months, but I was very responsible and my mom was home. I babysat all the time. I was a baby-sitter. You were a baby-sitter? Yeah. Don't look so surprised. I'm good with kids. Who did you baby-sit for? It was my dad's friends. The son and daughter -- the daughter was basically my age. I think they were trying to help me earn money. So you were hanging out with the kids? No. I was horrible. I was sleeping. The parents came home and I was like you're back. Where's my money? How old was the other kid? My age. That's hanging out. That's not baby-sitting. You got paid for a play date. Okay, however you looked at it. Helped me buy a new bike. I loved it. That is a little ridiculous for

