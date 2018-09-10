-
Now Playing: Odell Beckham Jr. near extension to be highest-paid WR
-
Now Playing: Twin sisters give birth to sons on same day in same hospital
-
Now Playing: Zombie or Vampire: Is this the hardest college application question ever?
-
Now Playing: Odell Beckham Jr. spotted his 'twin' and his reaction was priceless
-
Now Playing: Ellie Kemper and Sara Haines compete in Midwest trivia
-
Now Playing: Tracee Ellis Ross hints at what to expect at this year's American Music Awards
-
Now Playing: Ellie Kemper explains the story behind her new book 'Squirrel Days'
-
Now Playing: 'Facts of Life' star Nancy McKeon speaks out after 'Dancing' elimination
-
Now Playing: Broadway's 'Dear Evan Hansen' creators create novel for teens tackling anxiety
-
Now Playing: John Goodman says 'Roseanne' controversy sparked a downward spiral
-
Now Playing: Cress Williams discusses the new season of 'Black Lightning'
-
Now Playing: Jamie Lee Curtis on her powerful Comic Con 'Halloween' talk
-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift breaks political silence
-
Now Playing: Tiffany Haddish says her dream vacation is 'an island' that 'has beautiful men on it'
-
Now Playing: Jamie Lee Curtis opens up about 'Halloween' film
-
Now Playing: Steve Perry does first live US interview in over two decades on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Tina Turner reveals how her husband saved her life
-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift breaks her political silence
-
Now Playing: Pandemonium erupts at Lil Wayne concert, injuring at least 12
-
Now Playing: Terry Moran: Kavanaugh brings 'poisonous political polarization' to the Court