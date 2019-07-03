Transcript for Pamela Adlon voices 'King of the Hill's Bobby

performance as Bobby hill on "King of the hill" and played the cult favorite Marcy runkle on seven seasons of "Californication." Pamela adlon is in the third season of her own show "Better things." Which she writes, directs, executive produces, and stars take a look. Bro. You're using both feet. You just gotta use only the right foot. You gotta alternate between the gas and the brake. What I told you before. You -- okay, good lesson. Thank you, mom, for letting me illegal secret drive. Oh, you're welcome, Frankie. My pleasure. Please welcome, Pamela adlon. Oh, hi. Hi. Hi. Hi. Hi. Hello. Hello. Hi. How are you? So nice to have you here. So nice to meet you. Thank you. Have a seat. Okay. Hello. Um, Mario Cantone sends his love. My guy. I love Mario. I love him. I'm doing a play reading with him today. So I just had to -- He's hilarious. Does he ever stop joking? Yeah, I mean we have deep talks. He's a deep guy. He looks like he's 14. You don't know who the We're talking about. So, any way. Sorry. "Sex and the city." Yeah. Yeah, there you go. "Sex and the city." You know Mario Cantone. By the way, that scene is so relatable to anyone who has ever learned how to drive with a parent. You have a lot of your own life in here. In here, your mom lives across the street. And your mom has lived across the street -- Lives next door. Or next door for 12 years. Yes, yes. How do we draw those boundaries? You know, I still have this conversation with my mom, continually. I mean, she's lived there for over 12 years. I'm always like, you can't do pop-ins! All of a sudden, she's at the window, she's like gandolf in a robe. I'm like, no, we have to have boundaries. She says, okay, okay, I'll call. I'll call. Two days later, she's back, in the kitchen. At least it's your mom. Not some stranger who lives next door. You have done a ton of roles. Bobby hill is an all-time classic. For those of you who don't recognize Pamela as Bobby hill, here we go. Check this out. Okay. Check it. God, you've got skills. You representing these vegetables and in this napkin and in the dirt that grows the grain and makes the garlic breadsticks that are on this table today. Yes, yes. I love watching you laugh at your own funny work. I haven't seen that in so long. I was probably pregnant. When I did it. Like, I had all of my daughters when I was doing "King of the hill," which is one of the best things about -- I mean, now -- You go into a studio. We had pregnancy shame then. And now, it's just -- Now, you just wear it proud. Yeah, exactly. We love you so much as Bobby hill. Since you're sitting here, we wondered if you could dub a couple of original Bobby hill lines for us. Or about us. Hmm. Yeah. We might have printed a few. Let me turn away so you can look at Bobby so I don't ruin it for you. And your booty. This is how I auditions for the show, actually. Greg Daniels said, can you turn away? If I look at you, I'll get distracted. This is how I auditioed for king of the hill. Okay. Um -- here. How's this? Okay. Okay. Do I count it down? You go -- you do what you want to do. Three, two, one. I'm checked out. Let me make this clear to everyone. Michael Strahan without his signature gap is like a sloppy Joe that's all sloppy and no Joe. I don't even know what it means. I don't even know what that means. Okay. Sara really deserves more credit from everyone. She takes care of a baby five days a week on this show. And she's pregnant. I didn't write that. I didn't write that. Waaa. Okay. One more. The only two names that I truly want on my ballot in the 2020 election are Michael Strahan and Sara Haines! That's right! That's right! I said good day, sheriff! Did you really audition like that? I did. I swear to god. I did. He made me turn away. I was like, all right. Okay. If this makes you feel better. Exactly. Kind of turned into a whole different show when you did that. I never am going to watch this. It's really bad. You opened this new season of "Better things." And you are struggling fitting on clothes. Like, you don't fit into anything. You always talk about the parenting highs and lows. There is so much of real life in this. Yeah. Is it -- is it tough putting yourself out there every episode? I like to do it because my show is kind of like therapy for me. You know, because, I had this day when I finished shooting season two that my stuff just wasn't fitting. You know. And I mean, it's like -- you know, when I hit 40, my eyes were not focusing. I had to get reading classes. They do that. When I hit 50. I've had three kids. I got a little thicker. I was in my closet going, what the Is going on with me? It was a nightmare. My clothes shrunk! Yeah, and I was like, I just had these on three months ago. And so um, I'm incredibly lucky because -- I have this outlet. So -- I thought, I'm not going to sit with the pain of knowing that my body changed this much. I can put it in my show. And it becomes like -- So relatable. It's still great. And you're not alone. That's what Mario said to me. Everybody relates. You're definitely not alone. Make sure you watch this show. You write, produce, direct, star in it. You don't understand how tough that is. That is something to be proud of. And, you can catch new episodes of "Better things" every Thursday at 10:00 P.M. On FX.

