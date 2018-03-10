Transcript for Reese Witherspoon says this 'Legally Blonde' cutie is one of her favorite co-stars

Our next guest has won an Oscar, an Emmy and has won a golden globe. Actress, producer, entrepreneur, now author of "Whiskey in a tea cup." Please welcome the one, the only, Reese Witherspoon. Let me help you with that. Thank you. Welcome, welcome. The whole building was excited when you walked in. That's so sweet. The whole building was excited when you walked in and now the whole world is excited for this new book. I'm excited. I'm excited about your new show. Thank you. This is so fun. I love you're bringing joy and happiness and positivity. Doesn't everybody need a little bit of that? Everybody does. Thank you. We're lucky. Thank you for being here to help with all that. When I read the title to the book, "Whiskey in a tea cup," I'm going, hm, that's interesting. What's the meaning behind that? Means I like to spill the tea to the right people. My grandmother used to call southern women whiskey in a tea cup. Sort of put together real pretty on the outside and real strong on the inside. I always say to my husband whenever I get perturbed about something, I say they better not sit me next to him at a party. This book is full of tips. One of them is the hot rollers in your hair. It's a passed down right of passage for southern women. This is what they teach us when we're little how to do our hair. There you go. We have a picture. You look adorable. It involves driving in the car with the rollers in and then frantically pulling them out of your hair as you approach your location. You drive down the street like that? That's the only way I know how to do my own hair. It's impossible to do rolling out blow out, that must be the secret. I can't do it. My daughter is really good at it. She had YouTube and tutorials when she was 12 years old. We didn't. She's like mom they have straightening Irons and curling Irons. I'm like I don't know what you're talking about. Don't make her make you feel old. I tried it, but it didn't work. All these tips were passed down to you from your grandmother. Are you passing those on to ava? I am. It was such a nice moment to be able to go through all my grandmother's scrap books and cookbooks and cherry pick and choose what was important to me. My girlfriend calls it my sort of living Pinterest page. It's everything I love from play lists to great recipes and a sense of family and community that I think -- sometimes the art of that is lost a little bit. Now you have it forever. I think the -- I got some yeses over here. You know how families say the stories are lost. To write it down, you have forever a family journal. I know. One thing I do, my girlfriend from Arkansas, told me when I was pregnant to write me a little on my birthday -- I do that to Alec and Sandra. I keep little notes on my iPhone. I write it down and on their 18th birthday I hand them the 18 letters. I did it for my daughter. I can't tell you how I forgot most of everything that happened when they were little. It's this beautiful memory they have. Thank you April for telling me to do that. You must cry when you read the letters back. Are you kidding me? My own letters move me so much. I'm so moved by my own parenting. I love you even more than I've ever loved anyone in my life. Do you have a chihuahua? I need you to have a chihuahua. I had a chihuahua before. When I was making "Legally blonde" I had a chihuahua. I asked you about bruiser. I thought Sara was going to ask me hard hitting questions. What was bruiser really like on "Legally blonde"? It's better than Christmas. She said she was so tight with bruiser that he came to her star ceremony. Bruiser did. You get to pick who you want to help you and I picked bruiser. That's awesome. He's one of my favorite co-stars. He doesn't talk back. He always knows his lines. He looks great in pink. He's always well behaved. Like you. Well behaved. You don't talk back. You look great in red.

