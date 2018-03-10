Transcript for Reese Witherspoon plays 'Teacup Roulette' with Michael Strahan and Sara Haines

We're going to play a game in honor of your book "Whiskey in a tea cup." We're going to call it tea cup roulette. Here's how it works. We've got these tea cups filled with things we may want to drank or may not want to drink. Mostly things we don't want to drink. Clam juice. Reese is going to ask us questions based on projects she's done. If we get it wrong, we have to spin the wheel and drink whatever it lands on. We're going to do it with a smile on our face. Ladies first. Michael, Sara, are you ready? We're ready. Let's play tea cup roulette. For whiskey to be considered a bourbon it must be made from at least 51% of this, corn, wheat or barely? B, whatever that was. No. Come on clam juice. I'm glad I don't have to drink it. I starred in "Sweet home Alabama." Loved it. Me too. What rock band had the hit of the same name? Was it the Allman brothers, credence clear water revival or lynyrd skynyrd? Lynyrd skynyrd. Some of the audience members were like it's "A." They were trying to throw me off. In "Legally blonde" my character elle woods went to a school called Harvard law school. What year was Harvard law school founded? This is hard. I didn't know this one. That's not an elle woods question. Can we just spin this now? 1636, 1817, 1921. 1817. Yes! You got it. I won an Oscar for a movie called "Walk the line" where I played June Carter cash. How many grammys did June win in her lifetime? Oh, geez. Spin. Eight, five or one. Don't help him. I can't look at you. My eyes will tell you the answer. She only won one. The answer is five. She won five. Spin it. You're a little too excited. I want you to get clam juice. Or hot dog water. Clam juice! I'm taking the hot dog water. Smell it. This is like a summer time cocktail. You are lying. I can smell that. It's disgusting. We have time for one more for Sara. I really want this hot dog water to go down. Last question, Sara. I got to work on a movie called "Water for elephants." In that movie I worked with a real elephant. How long does an elephant's pregnancy last? I think I know this. 10 months, 18 months, 22 months. I'm going 22 months. You're right. I gotta say this, just on the way out we both got to spin and drink what it lands on. I'll spin for you, you spin for me. It's got to go full circle. I get grapefruit juice and you get some tea. It's only fitting she got tea. Reese, thank you so much.

