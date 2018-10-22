{"id":58664595,"title":"'Rent' stars Tracie Thoms and Anthony Rapp surprise a choir teacher with 'Seasons of ","duration":"3:22","description":"A choir performs for their former teacher along with the stars of \"Rent.\"","url":"/GMA/GMA_Day/video/rent-stars-tracie-thoms-anthony-rapp-surprise-choir-58664595","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}