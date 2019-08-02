Transcript for What have Sara and Michael learned about marriage?

We'll move from before the kids to the marriage because I wanted to talk about -- have been newlywed celebrity couples and they made news and they were discussing the difference in married life and how it's been so far. Priyanka Chopra Jonas who married Nick Jonas in December admitted on "Gma," that quote, there is a big difference between a husband and a boyfriend and a husband and a fiance and I didunderstand the gravity of that when I got married. You wouldn't ou were married. Yeah. Then Justin and Hailey Bieber were on the cover of "Vogue" and that just cameout. They admitted that they are learning as they go. Said, Hailey, you don't wake up every day saying I'm absolutely so in love and you are perfect. It's a good thing you know that now. That's not what being married is. For a young couple, that's -- It's pretty insightful. Insightful. They are 24. Ned that at almost 40. How did marriage change your relationship? Which marriage? We're an open book here on this show. No. I love it. You're so transparent, Michael. What did you learn from marriage? I'm not going to say the first thought that popped into my mind, but you know what? I learned marriage is about compromise. It's about really, truly sharing and thinking of someone else before you think of yourself, and I think that is the joy of marriage and I enjoy that. Like, I love it. I'm not against marriage, you know, at all. Clearly you love it. You have done it twice. You opened that door. They say third time's a charm. Who knows? What about you? What have you learned from marriage? I would say that it's a discipline that you choose marriage every day. You choose the person you're with every day. It's not just a yes to a R an I do at an altar. It's each day waking up and choosing the situation you're in. I like that. I learned from my parents who are on their 50th anniversary today, and I think it's a reminder -- Yeah. And I have to say, growing up when T anniversary rolled around, I was, like, this is such a lame holiday. There are no gifts why do we celebrate this? Like, as their kids, when you are little. We would write cards and we were, like, why lebrate an anniversary? Every year I got older, I started to grasp what a gift it was they were pro me as a model of love and all the challenges that brings and the family life they created, and, like, I literally get emotional every time their anniversary comes around. I'm, like, you guys, wow. Good for you. 50 years. Yeah. 50 years. That's a long time. And my mom still, like, pats my dad on his butt and stuff. It's so cute. I love it. They're so healthy. The way you talking, there's going to be another brother or sister rolling around. Can't do anyore siblings. They did that four times and that was enough. No. Do the math, Michael. I want to show you though before

