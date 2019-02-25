Transcript for Sara and Michael switch lives

I got to say, I have a pretty dope life. I do. I on the other hand have two small children and another one in my belly. So I wouldn't exactly describe my life as dope as the young people say. It's great, but you know, slightly less than dope and that's why I asked Michael if we could switch places for a day. And for some reasons, personally I don't understand. I said yes. So I went to Sara's apartment while I discovered a world of Sippy cups and diapers. Take a look at our life swap. ?????? I am going to be very careful around expensive things here. Will you show me some of these cars? Absolutely. Let's start with the slr Mclaren. Yeah. The sl -- what? See that? My co-host might be Batman. It's so good. Okay. See if you like that. Come on. Oh, no. Choo Choo. The train's coming to the station. Give me that back. Wait. I'm putting my seat belt on just in case this takes off. Okay. I have seen the movies and I watch "Dateline." Holy -- This has what they call a clear bra over the paint. A bra? Yeah. I know what those are. This bra is to protect it from -- Support and extra lift? Who puts a basketball hoop next to, like, zillion dollar cars? Michael does. Seriously, Michael? Want to build a fort? Yeah. We put the blanket over there? Yeah. Then it goes down like that? No. Somebody loves themselves. Is that good? No. Need more. Normally when I say let's crack open one, I mean, like, a diet coke. Yeah. But this is, like, oh my gosh. There are special coins. Michael has his own money. I want to live like Mike. She's probably in my cars, revving them up. Playing golf. Air hockey. Ping-pong. Being Strahan is too much fun. As soon as I put you to sleep, I get to go get my life back. ??? Go to sleep, go to sleep, little baby ??? ??? because if you don't ??? ??? Michael's going to crazy ??? The technique of this is, like, squat down. Right down. Scooch back, and then turn. Was that sexy? I'm not going to comment. Okay. I'm going to get in trouble. That's a no. Ready, you guys? This is going to be sexy. ?????? like -- oh. Oh, Sara. I should have warned you. ??? Hey, Alec ??? ??? you're such a good boy ??? ??? you got little sister ??? ??? her name is Sara ??? God knows where your hands have been. ??? And you like your toys ??? If you are teething, just use mama's Emmy, okay? Want me to show you how? Almost created another gap in my teeth. So I really think I could cut loose on this one. Maybe take it for a spin? He actually has a car picked out for you. He saved me something special. ?????? Are you ready? I think so. Okay. Look at this. This one? This one. This is the one Michael picked for me? Specifically for you. I mean, it's got cup holders. Oh, listen to that baby. You even have a polka dot roof. Look at that. John, those look like stains. Peekaboo. Peekaboo. Everybody comes into the fort? Yeah. I can come in. You come into the fort? Okay. We have made it. Woo woo! You like the kisses. Don't you like the kisses? Yes, you do. And your mama thought I couldn't babysit. Ha. Okay. So Michael could work on his fort-building skills, but we did both walk away from that experiment with a bit of a headache for different reasons. Yes, we did. You were good. I love your life too. I love your kids and your family. Thank you. I'm glad you didn't knock yourself out.

