Are you a 'sharenting' parent?

More
NY Times bestselling author Dr. Shefali talks to Michael and Sara about modern parenting trends.
8:01 | 02/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Are you a 'sharenting' parent?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61331633,"title":"Are you a 'sharenting' parent?","duration":"8:01","description":"NY Times bestselling author Dr. Shefali talks to Michael and Sara about modern parenting trends.","url":"/GMA/GMA_Day/video/sharenting-parent-61331633","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.