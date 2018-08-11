Transcript for Watch this sensational subway singer's breathtaking performance in Times Square

After performing for nearly 40 years on New York City's subway platforms, the world finally heard our next guest's phenomenal voice when this amazing video went viral, garnering millions and millions of views and he is here right now. Give it up for Mike Yung and martin garrix. Welcome. Welcome. It's amazing. Sara was talking about this video. I remember seeing this video and you realize so much talent. How much talent you had. You had been performing almost 40 or four decades on the subway. Now you're getting ready to go on an international tour. So did you ever imagine that this would happen for you, Mike? Not really. I mean, I have been down this so long, you know, life and death be so short, you know? I thought I was going to die out there. Wow. To be honest with you. And martin, what made you want -- what got you about Mike? When you see the video "Alone," I understand the emotions, but what made you want to work with him? First after I saw the video, I got goosebumps all over my body, and I was, like, wow. This guy is so unique, such a powerful -- such a real voice and I miss voice like this in music nowadays, and I knew we were going to do something special together. We met in New York about a year ago and we just connected. Even though we're so -- so unique and both do our own thing, we connect on so many things, and we did a song. I have to say music is a great unifier and it brings people together, makes people happen. You have your new song, "Dreamer," which we're about to hear in a few seconds. The title is perfectly fitting because you are a great example of that, and I'm glad Mike and martin, you're both here. While we're going to keep on waiting, we'll make sure they get it in right now. Put your hands together. This is Mike Yung and martin garrix performing "Dreamer." ?????? ??? I'm a dreamer, so don't tell me not to dream ??? ??? I got freedom, and that's everything to me ??? ??? it don't matter what I got or where I go ??? ??? I find shelter a million miles from home ??? ??? it ain't easy to keep going when it's hard ??? ??? keep shining in the dark, when you want to fall apart ??? ??? but I'm a dreamer, so don't tell me not to dream ??? ??? I'm a believer, as long as I got something to believe in ??? ??? as long as I got something to believe in ??? ??? as long as I got something to believe in ??? ??? as long as I got something to believe in ??? ??? oh ??? ??? you have got to believe, you know you have got to believe ??? ??? in the morning, in the evening, in the night, you know, ??? ??? you have got to believe, hey hey ??? ??? I'm a lover so don't tell me who to love ??? ??? I'm a runner, because I have got somewhere to run ??? ??? I'll just listen to the voices in my head ??? ??? when they tell me I always had something to believe in ??? ??? as long as I got something to believe in ??? ??? as long as I got something to believe in ??? ??? as long as I got something to

