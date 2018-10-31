Now Playing: Daniel Radcliffe on 'Harry Potter' super fans and his new play

Now Playing: The man behind a hot dance craze, Shiggy, busts a move on 'GMA Day'!

Now Playing: 'GMA Day's' favorite can't-miss celeb Halloween costumes, the scariest villains and the worst candy

Now Playing: 'GMA Day' does Halloween like you've never seen it before, the kids have taken over!