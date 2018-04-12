Transcript for Don't worry 'Friends' fans, the sitcom will be there for you on Netflix in 2019

almost lost my mind. Not for myself, I almost lost my mind for my twin, one of my twins, Isabella. She is the biggest "Friends" fan in the world. She loves the show. She told me whenever there's a joke, she writes it in her phone what episode, what point in the show. It's scary. I think she'll need therapy later. In the words of Rachel green it was almost a crappy year. Netflix said they were not longer going to be carrying it as a January 1, 2019. A lot of people felt that way. There was a change.org petition people put together begging Netflix to keep the title. They said it was unfair, unacceptable and downright inhumane. This is why we say here that young people can use their voices for betterment and change. When you come together as a group, you can really make a difference. When you come together as a group, you can make a lot of friends. Now, I guess there's a line from the show, the holiday armadillo has granted your wish. "Friends" will be there throughout 2019. All you "Friends" fans, it

