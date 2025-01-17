Walt Butler lived in his home in Altadena, California, for 60 years.

83-year-old man who lost home in Eaton Fire reacts to outpouring of support, nearly $1M in donations

An 83-year-old man who lost everything in the Eaton Fire that devastated Altadena, California, said he is ready to rebuild and help his neighbors.

"This is what’s unique about Altadena. We liked each other, because we see each other almost every day," Walt Butler told ABC News' Robin Roberts in an interview that aired Friday on "Good Morning America." "So I can’t wait to get my place squared away and help others."

Butler lost his home of 60 years in a fire that decimated the storied Black community of Altadena last week. The fire was one of several fires across Los Angeles that burned more than 14,000 acres, killed 16 and destroyed 7,000 structures.

Many residents, like Butler, were forced to flee their homes as embers and ash rained down, destroying everything in its path.

"I'm standin' right there lookin' at [the fire]," Butler told Roberts of the moment before he evacuated. "I said, 'If I don't outrun it, it's gonna get me."

He added of his last-minute escape, "Me gettin' away from the fire, it shouldn't have happened."

"Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts speaks with Walt Butler, who lost his home in a fire that broke out in Altadena, California. ABC

To many, including his four children, Butler is known as "the heart and soul of Altadena and Pasadena" for his commitment to the community over the years.

The longtime Altadena resident served as an assistant track and field coach for Pasadena City College and helped lead the team to three consecutive state championships from 1975 to 1977.

Elsewhere in the community, he's helped kids, seniors and more experiencing homelessness. He also owned a sporting goods store, where he said he started giving shoes away because he remembered having holes in his shoes when he was a kid in elementary school.

Butler's emotional story, which was first shared on social media by "Make Big Talk," is one that has resonated with many.

When asked by Kalina Silverman, the creator of "Make Big Talk," what he loved and lost in the fire, Butler says he "lost everything" but is grateful to still have "my health and my life."

"From a guy with everything, to nothing," he said in the Jan. 10 video, breaking down in tears. "I spent my whole life helping people. I didn't think it would happen to me, but it did. But I have my health, and my life."

After the video of Butler went viral on social media, a GoFundMe for him started by his children skyrocketed in donations, raising more than $900,000.

In a subsequent update, Butler's children shared on GoFundMe that he was "in tears and disbelief of the support."

They shared that Butler plans to continue to help his beloved home of Altadena.

"We appreciate every phone call, prayer and donation to WB. It has been a tremendous source of comfort and strength," Butler's children wrote. "We remain committed to raising awareness about other families in need within the community, hoping others may be blessed and inspired to continue their meaningful work within the Pasadena/Altadena Community."