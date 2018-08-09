This Colombian artist uses the age-old art of quilling to make unique 3D designs.

Quilling is an art form that uses strips of paper that are rolled, shaped and glued together to create a design.

Angelica Botero started quilling about two years ago when she saw a quilling creation on Instagram.

Botero told "GMA" that quilled art is "such a unique expressive form of art. It's so beautiful. It's so colorful that it makes it so appealing to the eye."

angelica.botero/Instagram

Botero loves art and is studying fine arts at Northern Virginia Community College.

"I am very passionate about art in general," she said. "I love painting, I love sculpting, I love drawing and now I love quilling."

Botero creates a range of pieces from dream catchers to Disney characters.

“ ” 'People can see how much work goes into this type of artwork.'

She posts her art online for her 46,000 Instagram followers.

Her followers are a big influence on her work, she said.

"Seeing their support and their beautiful comments on my Instagram page, and their admiration, has really become a huge inspiration for me and motivation for me to continue doing what I love," she said.

Quilling is a centuries-old art form. It's name is believed to have an aviary origin -- from a time when birds' feathers, or quills, were used to wrap the paper around.

“ ” I love painting, I love sculpting, I love drawing, and now I love quilling.

The pieces are very time consuming and involve a lot of detail work. One small piece can take Botero up to four hours to finish.

angelica.botero/Instagram

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.