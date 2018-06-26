Dog owners play magic tricks on their dogs in #WhatTheFluffChallenge

A game of peek-a-boo with man’s best friend is taking over the internet.
The #whatthefluff challenge is a doggy disappearing act where owners trick their four-legged friends by disappearing behind a blanket, leading to some hilarious videos.
Reactions from some very confused dogs are all over social media feeds. The hashtag has been used over 11,000 times on Instagram alone. Here are some of our favorites.
Poodle Ruby Red Parsons from North Carolina was so surprised by his vanishing owner that he jumped off the couch to investigate.
German Shepherd T-Rex from Southwestern Florida was shocked to find his owner hiding behind the wall.
Jax the Siberian Husky from London needed a moment to process the disappearance.
Golden Retriever Nyla seemed more interested in her blanket than finding her missing owner.
We can't wait to see what doggy reactions get shared next!