These festive DIY gift tags will add the holly to your jolly this year

Last-minute wrapper? No problem! These adorable DIY Snowman and Holly Berry gift tags will spruce up your presents in less than five minutes.

Interested in Christmas? Add Christmas as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Christmas news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Professional crafter, Michelle Edgemont, helped us make these festive gift decorations!

What you'll need for DIY Holly Berry gift tags



Gift tags

Hot glue gun

Red buttons

Scissors

String

Green paper

Step 1. Cut out Holly Berry leaves

After cutting out your leaves, use your hot glue gun to attach the leaves to your gift tag.

Step 2. Attach buttons

Step 2. Ta-da!

What you'll need for DIY snowman gift tags



Gift tags

Hot glue gun

Pom poms

Scissors

String

Small stick

Sharpie pen

Add your pom poms

Add three pom poms to the gift tag, increasing in size from the bottom to the top, with your hot glue gun.

Make the snowman's arms

Break off and attach two small sticks.

Top your snowman off with a hat

Draw your snowman's hat with a sharpie.

Happy Holidays!