These festive DIY gift tags will add the holly to your jolly this year

Last-minute wrapper? No problem! These adorable DIY Snowman and Holly Berry gift tags will spruce up your presents in less than five minutes.
Interested in Christmas?Add Christmas as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Christmas news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Add Interest
Professional crafter, Michelle Edgemont, helped us make these festive gift decorations!
What you'll need for DIY Holly Berry gift tags
Gift tags
Hot glue gun
Red buttons
Scissors
String
Green paper
Step 1. Cut out Holly Berry leaves
After cutting out your leaves, use your hot glue gun to attach the leaves to your gift tag.
Step 2. Attach buttons
Step 2. Ta-da!
What you'll need for DIY snowman gift tags
Gift tags
Hot glue gun
Pom poms
Scissors
String
Small stick
Sharpie pen
Add your pom poms
Add three pom poms to the gift tag, increasing in size from the bottom to the top, with your hot glue gun.
Make the snowman's arms
Break off and attach two small sticks.
Top your snowman off with a hat
Draw your snowman's hat with a sharpie.
Happy Holidays!