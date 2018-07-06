Hannah Orenstein is the dating editor at Elite Daily and the author of the "Playing with Matches."

Everyone loves the idea of a summer romance. That explains why Rosey Blair's tweets about two strangers hitting it off on a plane went viral. Those 850,000 likes don't lie.

The mystery man was dubbed "Plane Bae" on social media. He later identified himself as Euan Holden, a retired professional soccer player and model, and updated his Twitter bio to reflect his new nickname.

Of course, when you meet someone new, it's only natural to dive straight into their social media presence to search for clues about their life.

We analyzed Plane Bae's Instagrams to help you decode your own summer romance. Here's what those shirtless pics and puppy photos may really mean.

Positives

The Solo Shot: A clear photo of the face with no distractions -- no sunglasses, hats or filters -- means a guy is proud of who he is and he's comfortable in his own skin.

The Thirst Trap: Whether it's a photo in swim trunks at the beach or in a slick suit at his friend's wedding, he knows he looks amazing. That's not a bad thing. Confidence is hot!

The Gym Photo: He wants you to know he works hard to stay in shape! If there are dozens of these photos, consider how long you can sustain conversations about protein powder.

All The Bros: He loves his crew. It's awesome to have such a strong social circle. But wait, is every photo a group pic? Can you even tell which one he is? "Bro shots" should be used sparingly.

Red flags

The Ex Files: This gives off mixed signals. A guy who keeps up photos of his ex might not have fully moved on ... or it's totally possible that deleting old photos isn't a priority for him, especially if he and his ex are on good terms.

The Puppy Pic: Sure, it's totally possible that he loves his four-legged friend. But it's also possible that he knows that dog photos rake in the likes and the right swipes.