Make your gifts sparkle with these DIY glitter gift tags

Shine bright!

Add an extra sparkle to your gift this holiday season with these DIY glitter gift tags.

We had professional crafter Michelle Edgemont show us how to make these easy DIY gift tags in less than five minutes.

What you'll need

GlitterGlue and brushGift tags





Step 1. Apply glue to the bottom of the tag

Step 2. Dip bottom in glitter

Step 3. Let it dry and fill it out

Step 4. Let your present sparkle and shine!