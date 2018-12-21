Make your gifts sparkle with these DIY glitter gift tags

Shine bright!
Add an extra sparkle to your gift this holiday season with these DIY glitter gift tags.
We had professional crafter Michelle Edgemont show us how to make these easy DIY gift tags in less than five minutes.
What you'll needGlitter
Glue and brush
Gift tags
Step 1. Apply glue to the bottom of the tag
Step 2. Dip bottom in glitter
Step 3. Let it dry and fill it out
Step 4. Let your present sparkle and shine!