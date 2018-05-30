Pool floats for your pup are this summer's greatest find

The perfect pool accessory is here and just in time to make a splash this summer!

Bark Shop and Funboy have teamed up to create matching inflatable rafts specifically designed for dog owners and their pups.

Courtesy BARK Shop

The adorable rafts come in two styles, a pink convertible and a white yacht with a gold racing stripe, and are $59 each.

Each dog float features thick "puncture resistant material and a reinforced compartment for treats or toys," according to Bark Shop.

Courtesy BARK Shop

One reviewer who shared a photo of her Maltipoo lounging on the white yacht said she got the float for trips to the lake. The dogs will go in "but don’t really like the water," she said.

"This float is the winner - great quality and the boys were actually able to lay down and relax even when it was quite wavy," she added.

Courtesy BARK Shop

The dog-sized pool lounger can hold up to 70 pounds, so it's best-suited for small- to medium-furry friends.