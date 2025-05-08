14 sets of twins graduating together at California high school

The graduating class at Clovis North High School in Fresno includes 28 students who are either fraternal or identical twins.

May 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live