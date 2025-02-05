Bear in sanctuary braves cold before quickly returning to bed

Randy, who lives at the Orphaned Wildlife Center in New York, just wants to be warm and cozy in his bed.

February 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live