The best gadgets to stay bug-free this summer

For those who have been eaten alive by mosquitoes while spending time outside this summer, "GMA" explores some of the best gadgets to keep the bugs far away from you.
2:21 | 07/09/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for The best gadgets to stay bug-free this summer
sunglasses and creen. Be ready for son -- some parts of thentry even more infested T usual. Bey Worley is in New York with the look at T latest ways T those pests away. Hey, beck Reporter: Good morning, orge. Yeah, used to be my go T weapon get those summer Skeeters was this thin a fly swatter but recentlyy Instagram feed claiming W a claiming productst kill mosquitoes dead. High-tech to kill pests? Really? Whoa. Reporter:adgets to G rid of the world's most aoying pest, sign me up but are these mosquito killers more buzz than bite? Product review sitewirecutter field tested a few. Here are some that sort of straddle the L in there T they wo. There's a place for the but they are a little goof Reporter: Like the executioner. It looks like a tennis racket that zapsbugs. Some gardeners do lik it because it's a fairly easy way to take little bugs and pests off of your plants. Repor next up O little helpers try out the bug vacuum. Kids DEM to enjoy it. Reporter: Then the bugzook that also suction up critters. It workslly well. Reporter: If you aren't into zapping or catching bugs what are your best repellingoptions? Next we hit a backyard barbecue to find out whatwirecutter recommends there. Just somng you'll want to wear, Y wear on Y belt while grilling. Rter: It's the armored portable repeller. It slowly dissipates repellen into the area. Reporter: Ites a barrier and you have to stay in a for the protection. Rotect you O the patio he rebeproducts. Also made by they rml. They recommend not putting it right next to food. Anr way to shield yourself while lounging outdoors, a simp burning mosquito. It's sold by many brands, this off ones $8. And it gets a thumb' up from our tiny. H, yeah. W shouldl you wirecutter gets a percentage of all producold offer site, George. Thankbe good morning.

