Transcript for The best holiday gifts for everyone on your list

everybody on your holiday list. Our sponsored Kohl's is partnering with actress Christy Carlson Romano. You may know her from "Kim possible." Of course, you do. We'll bring you all the perfect presents. Even a little something for yourself called self-care, people. Exactly. Kohl's is all about give joy, get joy which is why we're here. I'll show you my picks for amazing gifts for all the family and a little something for yourself. I don't know if you can hear the music happening, you're quite talented, young man. All the kids are going crazy for this right out of the movie "Big" from fao Schwarz. Who doesn't remember that iconic scene which is why this the best gift for anybody. If you're older you know the movie. If you're younger, you can have fun with it. Give me your best shot. Anything that encourages kids to be musical and creative is just such a win if my book so absolutely, absolutely, it's fantastic. That's great and then next up we've got a little bit of fitness. Yeah, a little -- No, no, right over here this family lined up in the coziest of pajamas. Jammies for the family. Kohl's has amazing, amazing selections. I had one that said momma bear. I think it sold out. This is so beautiful. Comfy, cozy, got to love the dad wearing the onesie. It's a great tradition. Rock that onesie. Next up over here for the fitness fanatic in your life, tell me a little about this. This is the fitbit, my guys. My husband loves it. This is the fitbit burst. It tracks your step how many steps have you done today? 300 steps. For me it tracks them for my pregnancy and fantastic for your health. Taking fitbit to the next level. By the way, that's a lot of steps for this early in the morning. I know, right. Another great gift idea. We're trying to get something for everybody and trying to include ourselves so come on over here. Yes. All right. Insta pot makes it so easy, so nutritious. Throw it in and don't think about it. 70% less time for cooking a really amazing meal. Give it up for that, everybody. Yeah, that means that if it's cooking and your baby happens to be down for a nap you could take a bath. That is something for you, for sure. Great gift ideas from Kohl's. Thanks, Christie, part of freeform's 25 days of Christmas. You are busy and congratulations, by the way on the baby.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.