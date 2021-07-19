So close, little buddy

More
This flying fox didn’t seem to understand syringe feeding at a rescue center in New South Wales.
0:22 | 07/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for So close, little buddy
Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:22","description":"This flying fox didn’t seem to understand syringe feeding at a rescue center in New South Wales. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/GMA","id":"78933589","title":"So close, little buddy","url":"/GMA/Living/video/close-buddy-78933589"}