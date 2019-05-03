Transcript for Diane Von Furstenberg talks the 10th Anniversary of the DVF Awards

over here. International women's month and we have one of the most powerful women in fashion, Diane Von Furstenberg. Yes. She has made it her personal mission to empower women all across the globe and this year I can't believe it. She is celebrating the tenth anniversary of the dvf awards. Where does the time go, ten what stands out to you the most over these last ten years? What? What stands out the most to you with the awards? Well, it's -- it's just we created a family, you know, the whole point is that to use my foundation to give all these extraordinary women money and exposure for the work that they do and what is all in common with all of these women is that they have the strength to fight, the courage to survive and then the leadership to inspire. Because each one of them had to overcome tragedy and then overcome tragedy by being a survivor and then all survivors and next step is how do I help others? How do I use my voice and my experience for more strength. And so four more are going to be awarded. Nominees -- we have four nominees. Can I say who the four are? Yes, please do. The whole point is giving these incredible women a voice. We're excited to here on "Gma" announce the nominees of this year. Amanda Wynn, Yvette albertdink, Maria and Susan Berton. What is the one thing all these four women have in common? They use their voice. They use their voice. I mean, Amanda is about violence, you know, she was a nominee for the Nobel prize and it's about using the civil rights against violence. The next one -- Yvette. Yvette is about using the power of the deal -- A video. A video. Teach people how to use that because we live in a world where image matters, you know. And then the next one, Maria is multilingual. You know, so many people have a difficult time because of languages and how we can help them and assist them, so that they go to the next step. And then the last one, but not the least one is Susan and Susan is about how you build your life after incarceration and that is, you know, because some people are incarcerated for very meaningless things and then you go down into this spiral and you can never get out of the spiral. So it's all about strength. It's all about courage and we know that women are strong. I've never met a woman who was not strong but what we do is we encourage them. So you should go on dvf aawards.com. Look about these women and vote because the more people vote, the more exposure we give it to them and the more work they can do. That is beautiful. You are giving -- you're using your voice to help give them a voice and we appreciate that. One fashion -- yes, please, do. So ten years of the award. 45 years ago you developed the wrap dress. Did you realize it was going to stand the test of time. I had no idea. I mean I didn't -- I didn't -- I didn't know I would survive. Come on. You know, it's like -- I didn't know what I wanted to do but I knew the kind of woman I wanted to be. Right? I wanted to be a woman in I became a woman like that because of the little dress. But then the little dress made me and because I was getting confident and I would wrap other women like I did to you backstage -- Backstage she was wrapping my dress backstage. I had it wrong apparent supply as I was becoming confident I was sharing my confidence and that dress has a life on its own and -- It's so comfortable too. Thank you, Diane. Wishing you and your family, so dvfawards.com. And can you go and vote and the event will be April 11th and everybody will be able to watch it on YouTube. You can vote through March 24th, vote through March 24th, Lara.

