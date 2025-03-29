Dog loves to jump with joy

Broxi, the energetic black Labrador, literally jumps for joy as he greets people.

March 29, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live