Dog posing with Halloween decorations understood the assignment

Lilly Flores' said her Labrador Maverick was "one with the Halloween decorations” after he froze on the spot among the black cat decorations on the family’s lawn.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live