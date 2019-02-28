Transcript for Dogs have personalities based on how their owners treat them, research finds

Amy is here and she will bring us new research about what your personality mean force your dog. Turns out an owner's temperament can play a big part in determining their dog's temperament. Amy, tell us about this. Brody, have anything to say? No? He's not like me at all. He doesn't talk. All right. The study from Michigan state university found a dog's personality will often mimic their humans. Extroverted tend to raise excitable dogs while pessimistic owners raise pups who are more anxious and fearful. We've seen dogs who look like their owners and even dogs who dress like their owners. And now according to a new study your dog may actually ago like you too. Take "Gma" producer Rennie and her 6-month-old pup Walter. They seem to be a match made in doggie heaven. Get up there. I saw his face and he looked like a grumpy old man and I said, that's -- I feel like that's me in a way. That should have been my dog. Yeah. Reporter: Celebrity dog trainer and author, Brandon Mcmillan met with Walter and It's rare to find a dog this young that's this calm and that opens up when they need to like to go hiking and go running. That is very rare. Reporter: The journal of research in personality found dogs have their own personalities and just like people, their personality can change over time. And that dogs can also mirror their owner's personality. So, for example, if you're agreeable and open minded your dog is probably more active, less anxious and less aggressive. But if you're more negative, your dog could be more fearful. Brandon says the dog's personality is also shaped by their environment. You can have a shy dog living in a house with a bunch of active outgoing people and guess what, I guarantee in a few years that dog won't be as shy anymore. Reporter: But as for looking like your dog, well, let you be the judge of that. I have a chihuahua. Do I look like a chihuahua? All right. The author says that the sweet spot for teaching a dog obedience is around the age of 6 when it outgrows its excitable puppy stage but before it's too set in its ways so in this way dogs and humans are similar and Brody here is always game for a run or a hike but is a very chill dog too when we need him to be except for now he's going to start getting active. He is super chill. I think he has more of the personality of Andrew, right? Now he's ready. He's like, I want to run now. Look at all these people.

