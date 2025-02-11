Drone operator locates dog lost in deep snow

After being lost in deep snow for over 24 hours, the pup was safely rescued and returned to her owner.

February 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live