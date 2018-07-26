This foster dog's maternity pics are simply paw-geous

More
Ima, the 3-year-old hound mix, will welcome a litter of pups any day now.
0:38 | 07/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for This foster dog's maternity pics are simply paw-geous
And people for the ethical treatment.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56839563,"title":"This foster dog's maternity pics are simply paw-geous","duration":"0:38","description":"Ima, the 3-year-old hound mix, will welcome a litter of pups any day now.","url":"/GMA/Living/video/foster-dogs-maternity-pics-simply-paw-geous-56839563","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.